Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:00 am
Sanam Saeed is an eternal beauty in this black sheer number

Sanam Saeed is one of the top-class and talented actresses in the showbiz industry. With her outstanding performances in Pakistani film and television dramas, she has won millions of hearts.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress recently posed for a photograph for a clothing brand and pulls off a black number with sheer grace. Her look and unbound hair add a modern touch to this ensemble. Her antique gems and makeover add to her opulence.

 

Sanam is also gearing up for her upcoming film “Ishrat Made in China” along with Mohib Mirza.

