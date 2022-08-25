Infinity blouse: Which Bollywood actress worn it the best?

The infinity blouse, a sizzling new exclusive item, has just rolled off the designer’s desk.

These blouses, which go against the grain of fashion etiquette, are for confident sartorial experimenters.

All of the major divas, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Pandey, and Sarah Ali Khan, are enamoured with Manish’s latest creation.

Bollywood actresses are slaying the infinity sign-inspired shirt trend, giving tradition a daring twist. Each outfit tells a narrative when these blouses are paired with voluminous lehengas that are embellished with sequins and elaborate embroidery.

Bollywood actresses are slaying the infinity sign-inspired shirt trend, giving tradition a daring twist. Each outfit tells a narrative when these blouses are paired with voluminous lehengas that are embellished with sequins and elaborate embroidery.

The infinity blouse, which subverts clichés in a dazzling manner, is motivated by the idea of highlighting something traditional from a fresh angle. Manish’s design aesthetics have always centred on presenting a more contemporary viewpoint on something that is firmly ingrained in an everlasting tradition. The infinity symbol is a representation of the bold fashion choices made by Gujrat Indian ladies.

Alia Bhatt

The infinity symbol holds significant significance for both Alia and Ranbir, as is well known. Alia also received an infinity sign mangalsutra from Ranbir. She would therefore be the first to adopt the fashion. Alia has always received high accolades and inspired the wedding fashion market with her collection of stylish and avant-garde lehengas. Her infinity blouse design quickly gained notoriety at that point. The actress chose a pale lime colour with pink touches. The style was slayed by Alia Bhatt’s natural panache!

Deepika Padukone

In addition to Alia, Deepika Padukone got on board with the infinite trend, the leading diva of Bollywood chose an enticing black saree paired with an infinity blouse. The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress looked stunning in a full-sleeved, embroidered black infinity top that complemented her translucent sari. When it comes to fashion, Deepika Padukone is always ready to put her best foot forward. She produced fashion statements that sought power dressing, sheen, and shine from following the trend to setting up goals in the world of fashion.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey will then recite the infinity mantra. The actress chose a metallic infinity-style top with a deep undercut for a unique touch. She upped the style by adding metallic decorations, which immediately became popular and spread like wildfire!

Sara Ali Khan

Following the fashion, we also saw Sara Ali Khan sporting a baby blue infinity blouse. She looked like an absolute diva straight out of a Vogue Magazine and was utterly stunning. In this hand-embroidered light blue shirt, Sara is a vision. The thin, skin-toned net at the back creates the appearance that the dress has no back and is only held together by the sleeves. Risque!