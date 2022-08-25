Sara Ali Khan radiates elegance in a Pakistani designer’s collection

Sara Ali Khan steps out in a cropped tee and white shorts
Pakistani actors, musicians, designers, and other creatives have a long history of success and international acclaim. Zahra Sarfraz, a Pakistani fashion designer, has entered Bollywood. To dress Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for a global cover shoot in London for a Magazine, Pakistani stylist Zahra was picked.
Talking about the actress, Sara Ali Khan enjoys enormous popularity. The famous Bollywood actress is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The actress is well-known to viewers thanks to her roles in popular Bollywood movies like Coolie No. 1, Simmba, Atrangi Re, and Love Aaj Kal.
The actress frequently seen posing gorgeously in clothing by Pakistani designers. And the fact that our homegrown talent is being recognised on a global scale is something Pakistan can be proud of. After Faraz Manan, we are astounded to see the diva wearing stunning ensembles designed by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha. View a few rare photos of her being beautifully dressed by Zahra Sarfaraz.
Having worked in the luxury industry for many years, Zahra Sarfraz is an expert in strategic fashion marketing, social media, and public relations. To promote the development of styling as a profession in Pakistan, the stylist established the nation’s first styling agency.
