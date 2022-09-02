Studies suggest tea reduces risk of death

Researchers from the National Cancer Institute carried out the investigation.

4,98,043 men and women between the ages of 40 and 69 took part in the survey.

Would you choose hot tea over coffee? A recent study indicates benefits of the hot beverage, which is consumed often not just in India but also in many other nations around the world.

In a thorough examination of the potential mortality advantages of drinking black tea, British researchers discovered that greater tea consumption is linked to a moderately decreased risk of death. According to data analysis, persons who drink two or three cups of tea each day have a 9% and 13% lower risk of dying than those who don’t.

Researchers at the National Cancer Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health in the United Kingdom, conducted the study, which switches the emphasis from earlier studies that mostly focused on green tea.

“Researchers found that people who consumed two or more cups of tea per day had a 9% to 13% lower risk of death from any cause than people who did not drink tea. Higher tea consumption was also associated with a lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke,” NIH said in a statement.

While tea is extensively eaten worldwide, the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine claims that in populations where black tea is primarily consumed, the link between tea drinking and mortality risk is still unclear.

A total of 4,98,043 men and women between the ages of 40 and 69 took part in the study, and 89% of them admitted to drinking the black variety. Between 2006 and 2010, participants in the study were asked to complete a survey that was then followed up on for more than ten years. The participants were tracked for approximately 11 years, and data on deaths was collected from a linked database maintained by the UK National Health Service.

“Higher tea intake was associated with lower mortality risk among those drinking 2 or more cups per day, regardless of genetic variation in caffeine metabolism. These findings suggest that tea, even at higher levels of intake, can be part of a healthy diet,” researchers concluded.

