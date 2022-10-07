A man and a Juvenile arrested for trying to ‘eliminate’ Salman Khan

According to investigators, the youngster was also given the duty of “eliminating” actor Salman Khan.

Two terror suspects, including a minor, have been detained by the Delhi Police in connection with the RPG attack on the Mohali headquarters of the Punjab Police on May 9. According to investigators, the youngster was also given the duty of “eliminating” actor Salman Khan.

The juvenile was given the assignment to “eliminate” Salman Khan together with Deepak Surakpur. Who is currently at large, and Monu Dagar, who is currently incarcerated, according to the police.

The young person revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi assigned him, Surakhpur, and Dagar the responsibility of getting rid of Salman Khan. Later, though, Salman was replaced as their main target in favor of gangster Rana Kandowalia. Other incidences that the pair have reported are being investigated, according to police.

In response to death threats Salman and his father received in June, he was also given a firearm for self defense. On June 6, Salman’s security was also increased, and a police van was stationed outside his home after his father discovered a threat message that had been sent to them the previous day. The note was discovered by Salim Khan’s security staff outside their Mumbai residence close to the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his daily morning jog. “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala),” the threat note said,

referring to the murder of Congressman and Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala on May 29 in the Mansa region of Punjab.

Later, longtime Salman supporter Rakhi Sawant said she wanted to be his bodyguard. She told the press, “I am very happy that Salman got a gun license. Salman sir don’t take tension. Nothing will happen to you. Everyone’s blessings are with you and I keep on praying for him day and night. I prayed for his gun license also so that he can get it to keep himself safe. If required, I can step up to become his bodyguard. I will walk with him and if anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me.”