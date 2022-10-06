Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto, said that she and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry had just had their second child.

A picture attached to PPP scion’s tweet said, “We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy.”

In October of last year, Bakhtawar and her husband welcomed their first boy into the world. In 2021, the couple got married.

