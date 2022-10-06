Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Lifestyle
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy
Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy

Articles
Advertisement
Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy

Bakhtawar Bhutto and her husband welcomes another baby boy

Advertisement

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto, said that she and her husband Mahmood Chaudhry had just had their second child.

A picture attached to PPP scion’s tweet said, “We are happy to announce the birth of our second baby boy.”

Advertisement

In October of last year, Bakhtawar and her husband welcomed their first boy into the world. In 2021, the couple got married.

Also Read

Bakhtawar Bhutto drops some charismatic pictures of son Mir Hakim Mehmood
Bakhtawar Bhutto drops some charismatic pictures of son Mir Hakim Mehmood

Bakhtawar Bhutto's latest post is making her fans go crazy. Mir Hakim...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Hania Aamir scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Mahi Baloch leaves fans spellbound with new photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest pictures
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly celebrate first wedding anniversary, see photos
Aliza Sultan shares her first skincare video on Instagram
Aliza Sultan shares her first skincare video on Instagram
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Jessica Chastain reveals she lives in a Kyle Richards' house on rent
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story