Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari reveals the name of her second baby

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is a prominent member of the Pakistan People’s Party. She welcomed her second child with her husband Mahmood Choudhry.

The cute family has grown from two to four as the couple is now the parents of two handsome sons. Like his older brother Mir Hakim, the youngest kid of Bhutto and Choudhry has a beautiful name, which Bhutto Zardari posted on Instagram. She also offered a brief prayer for the baby.

Bhutto and Choudhry made the decision to honour their parents by naming the infant Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry. Sijawal, according to Bhutto-Zardari, is a tribute to his maternal grandparents.

Unexpectedly near to the birthday of his older brother Mir Hakim, who was born on October 10, 2021, Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry was born on October 5, 2021. Bakhtawar also announced his birth in a shocking way on Instagram.

As Bhutto-Zardari penned: “Mir Sijawal Mahmood Choudhry. Named by and after his Nana Baba: Sij is Sindhi for Sun. Sijawal means the Rising Sun.”

Bakhtawar and Mahmood paid homage to her late grandpa Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto for their eldest son Mir Hakim. Apparently, Hakim was born in Dubai.

The unfamiliar, Pakistani public figure, educator, and head of SZABIST is Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari. She is the sister of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the daughter of former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

On November 27, 2020, Bakhtawar and Dubai-based businessman Choudhry announced their engagement. They will wed in early 2021.

