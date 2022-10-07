Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing

The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists.

The stand-up comedian turned talk show host has a well-deserved reputation as one of the funniest men on television.

However, in his upcoming movie Zwigato, Kapil plays a somber character who is extremely different from who he usually is.

Advertisement

The reputation of Kapil Sharma as a hilarious man exists. The stand-up comedian turned talk show host has a well-deserved reputation as one of the funniest men on television. However, in his upcoming movie Zwigato, Kapil plays a somber character who is extremely different from who he usually is. In a recent interview, Kapil explained that because he had “nothing to lose,” he doesn’t think doing an independent movie like that is a risk.

Also Read Kapil Sharma shares pictures from Busan International film festival Kapil Sharma posted images from the 27th Busan International Film Festival. Where...

The Kapil Sharma Show, a successful television program, is hosted by Kapil. Additionally, he frequently performs abroad and in India, most recently for a Netflix special. Kapil is portrayed as a delivery man in the Nandita Das-directed film Zwigato, which is not intended to be a commercial comedy. Many people have questioned why the well-known comedian selected a “non commercial” independent movie.

In an interview with Rediff, Kapil said, “I recently told my wife, if this film doesn’t work, I will not lose anything. But if it succeeds and is a hit then I will get a lot from it. People will say ‘Kapil ne bahut accha kaam kiya ha’ (Kapil has done good work).’ It is important that more and more people watch the film. Comedy shows are my bread and butter. But because of that, I was motivated to look for something else to do. Socha kitchen safe hai. Pange lete hain thode se (I thought the kitchen is safe so let’s experiment a bit). Someone asked weren’t you afraid? I said why should I be afraid? Woh dukaan to apni chal hee rahi hai (My shop is running smoothly). I am just adding on to that.”

Also Read Kapil Sharma shares BTS photos with Trisha Krishnan Kapil Sharma gave a sneak peak of behind-the-scenes pictures with actor Trisha...

Advertisement

However, Kapil acknowledged that it was difficult for him to immerse himself in his role and adjust to the shooting schedule. “When we started shooting the film in Bhubaneswar, Nandita set the call time at 6 am. In Bombay, we don’t sleep before 3 am. First two days I struggled a lot just to follow the shooting schedule,” he added.

A recent screening of Zwigato, which also features Shahana Goswami, took place at the Toronto International Film Festival. Although there is no set release date as of yet, the movie is anticipated to have a theatrical debut in India later this year.