Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spend less time together owing to work

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December of last year. Since then, they have been busy with work, which has kept them from seeing each other. The actor said that her husband is a great person, even though they had less time to spend together.

The promotion for Phone Bhoot, in which Katrina co-stars with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is keeping her very busy right now. Her next projects include Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. A number of other movies starring Laxman Utekar and Anand Tiwari, as well as Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Great Indian Family, are in the works with Vicky Kaushal.

The actor replied, “Marriage is a big change in anyone’s life. You’re now sharing your life with a person, and you are living together. It’s been really beautiful, really really wonderful. Of course, he has been away a lot on shoots, as have I.”

She added, “That’s always the thing with any two actors who are in this profession where there’s constant travel. You do get less time together. But he is just a very very wonderful person, and I think it’s nice to have a person like that in my life.”

