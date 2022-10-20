Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spotted vacationing in Thailand

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spotted vacationing in Thailand

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spotted vacationing in Thailand

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spotted vacationing in Thailand

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin were spotted vacationing in Thailand.
  • One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin.
  • Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, and many more.
Advertisement

Minal Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress and model who has captured the hearts of millions with her incredible acting abilities. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actresses who, although having no artistic training, uses her flexibility to win the audience’s affection and respect.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin. The pair are well-known for playing numerous parts in dramas. Minal and Ahsan are quite active on social media, often showering their friends and followers with love-filled photos.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Ahsan Mohsin Ikram (@ahsanmohsinikramofficial)

Advertisement

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.

Also Read

Minal Khan’s funfilled video with monkey goes viral
Minal Khan’s funfilled video with monkey goes viral

This monkey has also fallen in love for Minal Khan. Minal wrote...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story