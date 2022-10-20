Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram spotted vacationing in Thailand

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin were spotted vacationing in Thailand.

Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, and many more.

Minal Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress and model who has captured the hearts of millions with her incredible acting abilities. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s top actresses who, although having no artistic training, uses her flexibility to win the audience’s affection and respect.

One of the most well-known celebrity couples in town is Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin. The pair are well-known for playing numerous parts in dramas. Minal and Ahsan are quite active on social media, often showering their friends and followers with love-filled photos.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral

She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals. Minal is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Jalan, Ghamand, Ki Jana Mein Kon, Dil Nawaz, and many more.

