Saif Ali Khan says he read reviews on not working with Hrithik

Saif Ali Khan, who worked alongside Hrithik Roshan in their recently-released film Vikram Vedha, has described it as his biggest achievement. The actor praised Hrithik’s screen presence and said that he had heard reviews that actors should not work with him. He also shared that if he played Hrithik’s character in Vikram Vedha, he would play it a bit impish.

Saif Ali Khan starred as a cop Vikram, while Hrithik Roshan featured as a gangster Vedha in the action-thriller. This marked their first collaboration in two decades, as they were last seen together on the screen in the 2002 film Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Speaking about his experience of working on Vikram Vedha with Hrithik, Saif told Bollywood Bubble, “It was exhausting because I had mentally put myself—I wanted to perform well with Hrithik. There’s something about the camera, and Hrithik is not entirely human or normal. I don’t really mind working with humans, but there’s just something incredibly gifted about his presence and ability to actually pull the eye to everything he’s doing. I’ve seen him do that with beautiful girls, other co-stars. I’ve read reviews that have said that people should not work with him because it will destroy you. I will treasure these reviews, but it’s my biggest achievement.”

Asked if he would have liked to play Hrithik’s role Vedha, Saif said, “It’s a great role. And when somebody does it as wonderfully as Hrithik—you can’t imagine anyone else. But when you look at the lines and the way it is written, it’s a fascinating character. I never allowed myself to think what it would be like playing the role, but it’s a naughty character also—-I would have had maybe a slightly different take maybe, because every other actor is different. My take would have been I think a little more impish.”

Vikram Vedha, written and directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is the remake of their own Tamil film of the same name and based on the folklore Baital Pachisi. The film released in 2017 starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as Vikram and Vedha. Hrithik and Saif’s starrer Vikram Vedha released in theatres on September 30 to a modest opening.