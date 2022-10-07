Swara Bhasker says art cannot be produced in atmosphere of fear

Actress Swara Bhasker thinks that recent boycott calls for a number of movies, both major and small, have prompted concerns.

About the heightened sensitivity of Indian moviegoers and whether or not this will damage the creative process of making a movie.

She adds, “But at the same time, the more the perception of fear, the more there will be different voices coming out in different ways. I am 100 percent sure about that.”

Advertisement

Actress Swara Bhasker thinks that recent boycott calls for a number of movies, both major and small, have prompted concerns. About the heightened sensitivity of Indian moviegoers and whether or not this will damage the creative process of making a movie.

She explains, “The more you limit freedom and build an atmosphere of fear, the more your art, culture, your entertainment, and artistic performances will suffer. Art cannot be produced in an atmosphere of fear.”

Also Read Swara Bhasker on Shushant’s death: ‘Disliking Karan Johar doesn’t make him murderer’ Swara Bhasker is known for her supporting work in mainstream productions and...

Bhasker laments the fact that we have fostered a culture in which a crowd is raving incoherently with no repercussions. “In the last few years, we literally had cases of leading directors -Prakash Jha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali- being attacked on their own film sets. Of course, people are scared. It’s not just the filmmakers, but the whole population is scared. You live in a country where you can go to jail for a Facebook post and this happens across states. It’s not about any one place or the other. So of course that is going to affect the industry and the process of making art with an open mind.”

She adds, “But at the same time, the more the perception of fear, the more there will be different voices coming out in different ways. I am 100 percent sure about that.”

Also Read Swara Bhasker says she doesn’t agree with Akshay Kumar Swara clarified that she does not want Akshay's movies to bomb or...

Advertisement

Swara thinks that social themes are important, but she adds that at the end of the day, it’s an art form when questioned about the changing dynamics of the film industry and how films with social relevance have been the focus of filmmakers lately, while out-and-out entertainers take a second seat.

“It should not be seen as propaganda, political pamphlets, or jhanda, parcha, morcha…political rally. All that’s required is for the film to be true to the art and literature part of it…the craft of it. If all that is taken care of, it will be good cinema,” ends the Jahaan Chaar Yaar actor.