Actress Madiha Rizvi posts her divorce with Hassan Noman

She further added, “Remember us in your prayers and please refrain from commenting during this sensitive time.”

A well-known television actress from Pakistan is Madiha Rizvi. Her performances in the dramas Kahin Deep Jaley, Piya Naam Ka Diya, Mere Meherbaan, Aatish, and Parizaad are well-known. The seasoned film and television actress Deeba Begum’s daughter is Madiha Rizvi.

Madiha Rizvi recently declared the end of her marriage to Hasan Noman, the well-known actor Rasheed Naz's son.

Madiha Rizvi took it to her Instagram and wrote, “With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalized our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best. However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner. Thank You!

