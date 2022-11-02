Shaista Lodhi shares easy step-by-step skin care routine  

Skin care is a crucial aspect of everyone’s life, especially as they become older. A higher level of skin care is necessary to maintain your appearance in light of the environment’s deterioration and the increase in frequency of conditions like smog. Another factor that causes people pain is sun damage. But frequently, we are unsure of the fundamental actions to take to maintain the health and radiance of our skin. Shaista Lodhi addressed this in her most recent interview with Fuchsia magazine. A doctor’s opinion is helpful in this situation.

Shaista Lodhi owns her own aesthetic clinic and is well-versed in current skin and cosmetic trends. She described the very fundamental actions that everyone must follow in order to maintain healthy skin. Even if you don’t wear makeup, Shaista Lodhi stated that basic washing is crucial for everyone. Wearing sunscreen and moisturizing are additional crucial steps.

Watch the complete video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-8uTcvvGjw&t=2154s

Shaista Lodhi continued by advising certain goods for people. In addition, she advised utilizing a medicated sunscreen in addition to any other skin care products you might be using.

