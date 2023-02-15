Four Enduring Trends In Skincare

The skincare industry is worth a staggering 15000 crore.

The skincare industry is worth a staggering 15000 crore and is growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. Customers have a variety of options, including herbal, natural, Ayurvedic, and dermataceutical products. Clean beauty, eco-friendly options, expert-led content, and science-backed, performance-driven products are just some of the beauty trends that are shaking up the skincare industry.

We are always looking for the secret to flawless skin, but it can be hard to find the right products for your skin type. Piyush Jain, CEO and founder of Skininspired, revealed four skincare trends in an interview with HT Lifestyle:

Science Meets Beauty Performance-Driven Skincare

Dermaceuticals are one of the fastest-growing subcategories of skincare—perhaps the only one that grew even during Covid when other subcategories declined! The most recent scientific advancements in skincare products that actually work are what customers are looking for. If you have dry, oily, or sensitive skin, look for products that are both effective and gentle on the skin. This will ensure that you get the best of both worlds.

Clean Beauty, No Compromise

In today’s world, customers are more aware of the ingredients in beauty products. To have clean beauty, you should avoid parabens, petroleum, alcohol, sulfates, dyes, and vegan products so that you can relax and enjoy your skincare routine.

Customers are becoming more and more conscious of their impact on the environment. As a result, they favor brands that go above and beyond to adhere to their sustainability goals. This is because it is not just about making great skincare, but also about being conscious of the environment. You can feel good about the skincare you choose because they prefer to use refillable packaging and avoid single-use plastics. Additionally, the delivery methods are friendly to the environment.

4. The Expert Guide to Flawless Skin

Consumers prefer authentic content that educates and entertains. Brands are changing how people think about skincare by creating informative and engaging content on YouTube and Instagram. Skincare advice and tips from experienced dermatologists make it simple to achieve the skin you’ve always wanted.

