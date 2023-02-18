Swara Bhasker inspires fans by wearing her mother’s bridal saree

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Fahad wore an embroidered silk off-white kurta-pyjama.

Swara wearing a red saree and an off-white blouse.

In a private ceremony on Thursday, actor Swara Bhasker and state youth president Fahad Ahmad of the Samajwadi Party tied the knot.

The happy news was shared on social media that the couple is getting married in March. They stated that they filed for marriage in court on January 6 and that they did so.

The first images from the ceremony soon appeared online, showing the two lovers in traditional garb. Fahad wore an embroidered silk off-white kurta-pyjama and a red embroidered Nehru jacket, while Swara wore a red saree and an off-white blouse.

Swara Bhasker proposed to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad on Thursday. The couple was photographed happily posing for the camera in traditional attire during their engagement ceremony.

On Instagram stories, Swara even showed a close-up of her ethnic look and shared special information about the saree she was wearing.

In a photograph with the caption “‘Twas a big day!!!! Swara revealed that the six yards she wore was her mother’s wedding saree from nearly 40 years ago. “We kept it under wraps for some lunch months, and trust me, it was the hardest thing to do for an oversharer like me,” Swara said.

In the post, she even mentioned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and thanked them especially for her wedding dress.

The bright red silk saree that Swara is wearing has a minimal floral design and a gold border that has been intricately embroidered.

Swara wore it in a traditional manner, pleating the pallu on her shoulder and embellishing it with a pretty brooch. She paired the six yards with an off-white blouse with gold jaal embroidery, colorful embellishments, and a scoop neckline.

Swara settled on Polki, gold, and bead jewelry, such as a mang tika, choker necklace, and sleek bangles.

The glam picks were completed by center-parted open wavy locks, a bold red lip color, subtle shimmery gold eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, blushed cheekbones, and beaming highlighter.

In the meantime, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married on January 6 in a court ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. According to her publicist, a legal marriage will take place next month.

