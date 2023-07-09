Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik Wedding Photos Goes Viral

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf tied the knot with Muzna Masood in a romantic wedding ceremony.

Haris Rauf, the Pakistani fast bowler, tied the knot with Muzna Masood in a romantic wedding ceremony, but the absence of the Green Shirts team was notable during the celebrations.

The viral wedding pictures and videos showcased Haris Rauf in a black sherwani, while Muzna looked stunning in a traditional red outfit.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted national team players from traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, despite close friends and family being present at the event. This decision was made to ensure the team’s preparedness for their upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka, scheduled for the weekend.

Shaheen Afridi and his teammates express their well wishes to Haris through a video clip. The wedding festivities commenced earlier this week with a lively Qawwali and Mehndi ceremony.