Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik Wedding Photos Goes Viral

Haris Rauf, the Pakistani fast bowler, tied the knot with Muzna Masood in a romantic wedding ceremony, but the absence of the Green Shirts team was notable during the celebrations.
The viral wedding pictures and videos showcased Haris Rauf in a black sherwani, while Muzna looked stunning in a traditional red outfit.
Due to adverse weather conditions, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restricted national team players from traveling from Karachi to Islamabad, despite close friends and family being present at the event. This decision was made to ensure the team’s preparedness for their upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka, scheduled for the weekend.
Haris Rauf’s wife’s emotional moment during Rukhsati❤️#HarisRauf pic.twitter.com/tOhvnS3pXv
— Laiba Abbasi 🏏 (@abbasiilaiba) July 6, 2023
The Prettiest Bride & Groom😍✨
Say MashAllah ❤️#HarisRaufpic.twitter.com/eshBRh3bwH
— Maheen🖤🇵🇰 (@mahi5621) July 7, 2023
#Cricketer #Haris #Rauf VALIMA Reception rightnow#HarisRauf #Valima #Pakistan #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cNKZU0pRkM
— Afzal Javed (@afzaljavedmedia) July 7, 2023
Harry – Shaadi Mubarak! 🎆@HarisRauf14 pic.twitter.com/BARiTPoa1HAdvertisement
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) July 7, 2023
Shaheen Afridi and his teammates express their well wishes to Haris through a video clip. The wedding festivities commenced earlier this week with a lively Qawwali and Mehndi ceremony.
