Maulana Tariq Jameel Reveals His Unique Bond With Parents

Maulana Tariq Jameel, a beloved figure in Pakistan and around the world, is widely respected and followed by people from different sects and religions. He has consistently emphasized the importance of unity and love among the masses, and his eloquent style of delivering speeches has garnered the affection of millions.

Maulana Tariq Jameel is known for his honesty and often draws examples from his own life. During a guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed’s podcast, he shared personal insights about his own life. Surprisingly, he revealed that he never experienced the typical love for his parents that others feel, and that sentiment still does not exist in his heart.

Maulana Tariq Jameel explained that at the age of 11, he went to a hostel, which prevented him from developing the usual attachment with his parents. Drawing from his own experience, he advised parents not to send their children away at a young age, as this can create a lasting sense of distance between them and their parents.

