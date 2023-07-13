Maulana Tariq Jameel’s Advice To Parents Of Divorced Women

Divorce is considered taboo in Pakistan, and for women, it often signifies the end of their lives. This practice is prevalent not only in rural areas but also in urban centres, causing great distress. Women are denied a second chance at happiness, and their legal and religious rights are not adequately respected. Maulana Tariq Jameel, a vocal advocate for women’s rights, has consistently emphasized the true legal rights that Islam grants to women.

During a university lecture, a distressed girl approached him, shedding tears and questioning why he had not specifically addressed the issues faced by divorced women. This encounter deeply impacted Maulana, as the girl revealed that she herself had gone through a divorce and was grappling with the societal pressures associated with it.

Maulana further discussed the reasons behind the increasing divorce rates in Pakistan, attributing them to ill behaviour within relationships. He pointed out that the problem often lies with the in-laws, although he acknowledged that in some cases, girls may also bear some responsibility. He emphasized the importance of treating divorced daughters with kindness and highlighted the immense reward of providing them with proper care and support, considering it an act of great charity (sadqa).

Maulana Tariq Jameel has consistently advocated for women’s rights and highlighted the need to address the challenges faced by divorced women in Pakistani society. He encourages parents of divorced daughters to treat them well and emphasizes the significance of upholding their rights as prescribed by Islam.

Here is what he shared:

