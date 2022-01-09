Tweak one foundation for all seasons

Finding the right foundation is a journey and when you find the perfect match for your specific skin tone, skin type and concerns, you’ll want to hold onto it for dear life, at least I do! And let me tell you that this isn’t even the hardest part, the hardest part is making your specific foundation formula work flawlessly on the skin throughout the year.

There are going to be hot days where you’ll be sweating, rainy days, windy days, cooler days where your skin will be pale and parched. While most of the foundations only have the shelf life of a year when opened, it’s important that you use (and finish) your foundation within its expiry date. This means that you’ll need to make minor adjustments to tweak your foundation season by season, and we’ve got tips!

Turn your matte foundation luminous

Matte foundations are great for combination to oily skinned types, especially in summers when the weather is hot and humid. But things can get a little too matte in the drier and cooler months, the dry air can cause dry patches on the skin and a matte formula would cling to these dry patches giving you an uneven and lifeless finish.

To tackle that, start by prepping your skin with a hydrating moisturizer and a hydrating primer that fills in the pores and fine lines on the skin. Add to your foundation a drop of liquid highlighter for a luminous finish. For those who get really dry in fall and winters, try prepping the skin with a face oil to avoid the foundation from clinging, set with a light translucent powder and you’re good to go.

Turn your luminous foundation matte

Luminous foundations often disappoint when it comes to their staying power. The creamy formula is great for those with dry skin but a nightmare if you have combination to oily skin. To increase the longevity of such foundations start with a moisturizer and a mattifying primer, take some translucent powder and set your face with it before you go in with foundation. This helps mattify the foundation and makes it last a lot longer.

You can also take a translucent powder and mix it into your liquid foundation to get rid of the dewy effect.

Change the shade of your foundation

Enjoying your time out in the sun during summers may give you a beautiful tan, which means the foundation that matched you really well at the beginning of the season is now a little light for you, the same happens during winter when you get paler. To fix that, invest in foundation lightening and darkening drops to customise the shade of your foundation throughout the year.

Change the undertone of your foundation

While it’s unlikely that your undertone will change, it is highly likely that you ordered a foundation online only to figure out that it makes you look ashy or grey which means, it’s not the right undertone for you. Ranging between warm, cool and neutral, you can adjust the undertone of your foundation by neutralizing it. The best way to fix wrong undertone foundation is to first neutralise your foundation’s undertone with a colour that falls opposite on the colour wheel. Once your foundation is neutralised, slowly add foundation colour adjusters to adjust the undertone to your desired shade.

Tools matter

Most of us like applying our foundation with either a brush or a beauty sponge assuming it won’t affect the foundation, when in reality, the tools that you use to apply do effect the way your foundation looks. If you have a matte foundation and want to add a little bit of luminosity to it, opt for a damp sponge. Beauty sponges are especially great for people with dry skin because they add in that extra bit of moisture. For those who have oily to combination skin, damp sponges are the way to go in winters and brushes in summers.

If you have a foundation that’s already sheer in terms of coverage, applying it with a damp sponge will further take away from the coverage. When you want to build coverage, use a brush and when you want to sheer down the coverage, use a sponge to blend it in.