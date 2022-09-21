Slugging: Pros and Cons of Viral TikTok Beauty Hack

“Slugging” is the practice of applying petroleum jelly-based ointment on your face.

The term “slugging” refers to a current TikTok viral beauty craze. The social media platform states that videos with the tag “slugging method” had received 25.4 million views as of the time of this writing, with commentary from both skin care experts and celebrities in the beauty industry.

In a nutshell, slugging is the practice of applying petroleum jelly-based ointment on your face as the last step of your evening skin care routine.

According to researcher Kyla Pagani, whose report on the subject was published in Clinics in Dermatology, slugging is intended to “help hydrate and improve the skin barrier.” Its supporters also assert that it can lessen wrinkles.

When her team analyzed the videos that were accessible at the time of the study, they discovered that 36.7% of them were classified as educational.

Only 20.4% of these movies, however, discussed the dangers of slugging.

Pagani claimed that this illustrated the risk to the general public when health information is not delivered in a fair manner.

Pagani did caution, though, that slugging itself isn’t necessarily detrimental. Simply put, TikTokers tended to highlight the advantages of the activity rather than always mentioning its drawbacks.

Overall, the researchers discovered that only 2 out of 10 posts addressed potential issues that consumers should be aware of, with 6 out of 10 posts focusing mostly on the positives.

What is the reality of slugging, then? Does it benefit skin? And what are any potential hazards that might be involved?

Applying an occlusive ointment can assist to hydrate and repair your skin, according to Dr. Hope Mitchell, a board-certified dermatologist and the founder and CEO of Mitchell Dermatology in Perrysburg and Fremont, Ohio.

She said, “It moisturizes or retains moisture, protects the skin barrier, and repairs dehydrated skin.”

Although it can be done on any region of the body, she pointed out that the face, lips, and eyelids are frequently the focus.

“Dermatologists have been using this beauty hack to prevent transepidermal water loss and lock in moisture to quickly heal dry skin for many years,” said Mitchell, “and now this beauty tip has a formal name – slugging.”

According to Dr. Susan Massick, an associate professor of dermatology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the procedure may be particularly beneficial for people who have particular skin disorders.

“If you’re someone that struggles with eczema or dry skin, applying an emollient type of moisturizer can help,” Massick said.

“With aging, the skin barrier loses its ability to repair itself, and one may notice decreased hydration, or saggy skin and more fine lines and wrinkles. Slugging can be a benefit in all of these cases,” she said.

Slugging might not be suitable for all skin types, particularly oily, acne-prone skin, according to Mitchell.

She noted that adding more oil on top of it could clog pores and cause more breakouts, saying, “Let’s face it, creating another layer on top of oil may be asking for trouble.”

Massick continued by saying that occlusive emollients like petroleum jelly can block your pores, trapping bacteria and sebum (oil) that you don’t want if you already have outbreaks.

Mitchell advises using a hyaluronic acid serum as a moisturizer first, followed by a noncomedogenic cream or lotion as a spot treatment.