Edition: English
Edition: English

Angela Kelly, Elizabeth II’s stylist, disclosed Queen’s secret wish

Articles
  • Elizabeth II’s stylist Angela Kelly just shared Queen’s unseen pictures ‘with hand in her pockets’.
  • Mary Angela Kelly, a British fashion designer to Queen Elizabeth II since 2002.

Angela Kelly, Elizabeth II’s stylist, recently shared the monarch in never-before-seen photographs “with hand in her pockets.”

There hasn’t been a day since September 8, 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II, the queen with the longest reign, passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

While the entire world is grieving with the British people, the Queen’s personal crew, particularly her dresser, has struggled to accept the loss.

Since 2002, Mary Angela Kelly, a British fashion designer, dressmaker, and milliner, has worked as the monarch’s personal assistant and senior dresser.

She looked after Her Majesty The Queen’s jewellery, insignias, and clothes under the formal title of Personal Assistant, Adviser, and Curator.

Kelly recently gave details of a memorable experience she shared with the late king, according to Elle.com. Angela Kelly, the late monarch’s longtime dresser, recently disclosed details of a wonderful experience she shared with her.

Kelly was quoted as saying: “Many years ago, Her Majesty disclosed something to me — a secret wish that she’d held since she was young. Throughout The Queen’s time on the throne, she has been photographed in countless formal ways.

“However, for a long time, Her Majesty wanted to be photographed more informally and have the freedom, for example, to pose with her hands in her pockets.”

Kelly claims that at the time, photographer Barry Jeffery was assigned the task, but Queen Elizabeth interrupted him when he began to describe the shoot’s logistics.

She said, “‘No Barry, this is how we’re going to do it,’ We then left. Her Majesty stepped in front of the camera and began striking a number of positions, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and putting them on her hips, imitating the attitudes of a professional model, Kelly recounted, adding that she was a “natural.”

And as indicated by members of the Royal Collection, a set of photos showing the Queen grinning ear to ear were not immediately made public. heeding the Royal Collection’s members’ recommendations.

According to Kelly, “Their opinion was that these more candid photographs would bring the monarchy down and therefore they were not suitable for the public eye.”

“Why they thought that, I have no idea,” she continued.

