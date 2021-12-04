4 ways to jazz up your boring salad

Yes, we are all are tired of eating the same old salad. A salad can be loads of things-expensive or cheap, cold or warm, delicate or hearty—but one thing salad should absolutely never be is boring. We are living in the modern age and it’s about time we flip our mindset and stop guilting ourselves into eating some lackluster salad. You just need to know how to jazz them up and as it turns out, putting a new spin on a salad is much easier than you think.

Here are four ways you can spice up a big bowl of bland salad

Add Seeds

A simple fix to an unsatisfying salad is adding seeds. From pumpkin seeds to sunflower seeds, there is a whole variety to choose from. A good crunch goes a long way and adds an extra hit of nutrition! Step outside your comfort zone and pick what you like best.

Swap The Proteins

You cannot simply survive on a bowl of leafy greens only, you need proteins as well. Chicken is a standard protein source to add in salads, but so are steak, shrimp and fish, all of which can make the salad extra filling and delicious. You can also marinate your protein of choice. Be creative!

The Grain Game

Win a battle against unappetizing salads by adding your favorite grains to the salad party. Grains add texture, flavor and density without over-filling you. You can always opt for whole-grain pasta or brown rice as they are packed with high fiber, manganese, selenium, copper and phosphorus.

Fruity Kick

Transform your salad from zero to hero by throwing in some fresh and colourful fruits. The mixture won’t only look better, but taste better too. You can add seasonal fruits such as oranges, apples, berries or grapes. Don’t hesitate to toss in some dried fruits into the salad mix for a chewy bite.