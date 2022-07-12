Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Articles
Advertisement
Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Advertisement
  • Jill Duggar and her husband are expecting for the third time
  • They chose the name of their yet-to-be born baby’s name “Frederick”
  • Couple was extremely fast to declare their first pregnancy, claiming they were expecting barely eight weeks after exchanging their vows.
Advertisement

Jill Duggar and her husband, reality TV star Derick Dillard, have welcomed their third child together.

Also Read

Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor
Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child. Gal Gadot, Priyanka...

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the good news on the couple’s website and even revealed the unique name for their baby son.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they wrote.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the couple added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Jill (Duggar) Dillard (@jillmdillard)

Jill and Derick also have two sons, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

On June 21, 2014, the pair married, barely three months after Derick proposed.

Advertisement

Also Read

Zara Noor Abbas Talks About Her Pregnancy Struggles
Zara Noor Abbas Talks About Her Pregnancy Struggles

Zara Noor Abbas has always been vocal about her opinions Zara reacted...

The couple was extremely fast to declare their first pregnancy, claiming they were expecting barely eight weeks after exchanging their vows.

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Parenting News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Watch: Ayesha Mano's new dance video fails to impress
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Hania Aamir and sister set sibling goals in latest clicks
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story