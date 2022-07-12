Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Jill Duggar and her husband are expecting for the third time

They chose the name of their yet-to-be born baby’s name “Frederick”

Couple was extremely fast to declare their first pregnancy, claiming they were expecting barely eight weeks after exchanging their vows.

Jill Duggar and her husband, reality TV star Derick Dillard, have welcomed their third child together.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the good news on the couple’s website and even revealed the unique name for their baby son.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they wrote.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the couple added.

Jill and Derick also have two sons, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

On June 21, 2014, the pair married, barely three months after Derick proposed.

