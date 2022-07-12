Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are expecting their third child

Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child. Gal Gadot, Priyanka...
Jill Duggar and her husband, reality TV star Derick Dillard, have welcomed their third child together.
The 19 Kids and Counting alum shared the good news on the couple’s website and even revealed the unique name for their baby son.
“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they wrote.
“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the couple added.
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Jill and Derick also have two sons, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.
On June 21, 2014, the pair married, barely three months after Derick proposed.
The couple was extremely fast to declare their first pregnancy, claiming they were expecting barely eight weeks after exchanging their vows.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Parenting News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.