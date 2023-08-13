Feroze Khan Returns to TV with New Drama, Takes a Dig at Critics

Advertisement Feroze Khan is all set to return to TV with a new drama titled “KHumar.”

He will be paired with Neelam Muneer in the drama, which is directed by Ali Faizan.

Feroze Khan has also urged critics to channel their energy towards positivity instead of negativity.

Feroze Khan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent figures in the Pakistani drama industry, amassing a considerable following due to his remarkable achievements.

Despite a relatively brief period, he has delivered numerous hit performances that have left a lasting impact.

The past year proved to be a challenging period for Feroze, marked by the public revelation of his divorce and a barrage of allegations surrounding alleged mistreatment.

Thankfully, the situation appears to have subsided, with Feroze taking the high road by urging his fans to refrain from engaging in any negative behavior towards his ex-wife, Syeda Aliza.

Meanwhile, Aliza herself has successfully carved out a thriving career as an influencer.

In an exciting turn of events, Feroze Khan is gearing up for a spectacular return with some exciting projects. His recent venture, “Akhara,” has recently concluded its production and is slated for broadcast on Green Entertainment.

Furthermore, Feroze has teamed up once again with the dynamic duo of 7th Sky Entertainment, known for their hit collaborations like “Khaani,” “Aye Musht e Khaak,” and “Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.”

This time, they are bringing forth a new drama titled “KHumar,” where Feroze is set to share the screen with the talented Neelam Muneer. The director at the helm is Ali Faizan, who previously helmed the successful drama “Mere Humnasheen.”

Feroze Khan himself took to a video to share the thrilling news about his upcoming project. Notably, he also took a moment to address critics, urging them to channel their energy toward positivity instead of negativity.

In summary, Feroze Khan continues to shine as a prominent star in the Pakistani drama industry, overcoming personal challenges and embarking on exciting new projects that promise to captivate audiences once again.