Hania Aamir Delights in a London Street Getaway

Hania Aamir, the renowned and talented actress of Lollywood, is having a delightful time in the streets of London. Despite her success in the entertainment industry with numerous hit roles, she decided to take a well-deserved vacation.
Opting for Chinatown, London, as her ideal destination, the beloved star of “Mere Humsafar” spent quality time with her family and friends. Apart from her acting prowess, Hania is also known for her friendly nature and keeps her vast following on Instagram updated with candid moments from her life.
With a massive fan following of 8.7 million on Instagram, the stunning diva shared glimpses of her vacation, showcasing her chic denim skirt, enjoying a fortune cookie, and taking a ride on the metro train.
On the professional front, Hania Aamir has appeared in various successful projects such as “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” “Ishqiya,” “Dil Ruba,” “Mere Humsafar,” “Sang-e-Mah,” and is currently working on “Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.”
