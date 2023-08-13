Nida Yasir’s Tearful Morning Show Confession Shocks Fans

Feroze Khan Returns to TV with New Drama, Takes a Dig at Critics
Nida Yasir, an accomplished Pakistani morning show host, has skillfully led her show for the past fourteen years.
Renowned for its provocative discussions, her morning show often features candid conversations with individuals from her industry. Alongside her hosting prowess, Nida Yasir excels as a devoted mother and adept homemaker.
Her passion for exploration and socializing with friends is evident, and she frequently shares her travel experiences on her show. A recent episode of her show focused on motherhood, with special guests Sadia Imam and Sarim Burney.
During the program, Nida Yasir reflected on the valuable lessons imparted by her mother, highlighting her mother’s resilience in battling illness during her final days.
Nida said, “My mother wanted to live more as she was quite worried about our younger brother”. Nida Yasir also added, “I have learned hard work and discipline from my mother in my life, I am a very hardworking person and I got this quality from my mother, previously, I wasn’t that much disciplined but now I have learned a lot”, Nida Yasir started crying while talking about her mother. Sadia Imam came to her and hugged her. Sadia Imam said that she also learned a lot from Nida Yasir’s mother because of her disciplined personality. Sadia Imam said, “We used to be very punctual and dedicated just because of your mother because she used to come in the room any time to check on us”. Nida Yasir further added, “My mother was strict. I am quite easygoing like my father, it is just because of her strict training that we are so well-raised kids”.
