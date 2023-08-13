Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nida Yasir’s Tearful Morning Show Confession Shocks Fans

Nida Yasir’s Tearful Morning Show Confession Shocks Fans

Articles
Advertisement
Nida Yasir’s Tearful Morning Show Confession Shocks Fans

Nida Yasir’s Tearful Morning Show Confession Shocks Fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Nida Yasir, a Pakistani morning show host, reflected on the valuable lessons imparted by her mother.
  • Nida Yasir’s mother was strict but disciplined her children well.
  • Nida Yasir’s mother wanted to live more but passed away due to illness.
Advertisement

Nida Yasir, an accomplished Pakistani morning show host, has skillfully led her show for the past fourteen years.

Renowned for its provocative discussions, her morning show often features candid conversations with individuals from her industry. Alongside her hosting prowess, Nida Yasir excels as a devoted mother and adept homemaker.

Her passion for exploration and socializing with friends is evident, and she frequently shares her travel experiences on her show. A recent episode of her show focused on motherhood, with special guests Sadia Imam and Sarim Burney.

During the program, Nida Yasir reflected on the valuable lessons imparted by her mother, highlighting her mother’s resilience in battling illness during her final days.

Advertisement

Nida said, “My mother wanted to live more as she was quite worried about our younger brother”. Nida Yasir also added, “I have learned hard work and discipline from my mother in my life, I am a very hardworking person and I got this quality from my mother, previously, I wasn’t that much disciplined but now I have learned a lot”, Nida Yasir started crying while talking about her mother. Sadia Imam came to her and hugged her. Sadia Imam said that she also learned a lot from Nida Yasir’s mother because of her disciplined personality. Sadia Imam said, “We used to be very punctual and dedicated just because of your mother because she used to come in the room any time to check on us”. Nida Yasir further added, “My mother was strict. I am quite easygoing like my father, it is just because of her strict training that we are so well-raised kids”.

Also Read

Feroze Khan Returns to TV with New Drama, Takes a Dig at Critics
Feroze Khan Returns to TV with New Drama, Takes a Dig at Critics

Feroze Khan is all set to return to TV with a new...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story