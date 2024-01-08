Unveiling Jonathan Davino: The Fiancé of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, graced the Armani Beauty event at New York City’s Gansevoort Hotel on April 28, 2023. Joined by friends such as Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Dylan Sprouse, Chase Stokes, and AnnaSophia Robb, the couple radiated elegance in coordinated black ensembles, including stylish leather jackets.

Sweeney’s Bond with Glen Powell

Speculations about Sydney Sweeney’s relationship with co-star Glen Powell surfaced amidst his breakup with Gigi Paris. However, Sweeney and Davino seem unfazed by the rumors, attributing the perceived chemistry to movie promotion for their upcoming romcom. The couple maintains a united front, addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Meet Jonathan Davino

Jonathan Davino, rumored to reside in Chicago, reportedly hails from a family with ties to the device technology and packaging company, 14th Round and Final Bell. While earlier sources mentioned his ownership of Chicago restaurants, Mista Pizza and Pompei Xpress, Sweeney clarified in a Glamour UK interview that these claims are unfounded. According to her, Davino is a business professional, not a restaurateur or pizza heir.

A Love Story Spanning Six Years

Linked since 2018, the couple reportedly got engaged in 2022. Despite a 13-year age difference, their bond has endured, as evidenced by rare but significant public appearances. From an Emmys party in 2018 to an InStyle and Kate Spade dinner party in 2019, their relationship has weathered the spotlight.

Keeping Love Away from the Spotlight

Sydney Sweeney maintains a private stance on her relationship with Davino, avoiding discussions about him in the media. In various interviews, she emphasized the importance of dating outside the spotlight for personal privacy. She described her ideal partner as a best friend with whom she can share every moment.

Handling Dating Rumors

Sweeney and Powell intentionally leaned into dating rumors to generate buzz for their romcom. In her own words, “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!” She reiterated their camaraderie and dismissed the gossip as part of the press tour fun.

Wedding Plans With Jonathan Davino

As of December 2023, Sydney Sweeney revealed that wedding plans with Davino are on hold due to their hectic work schedules. The actress, busy with multiple projects, expressed her joy in working alongside Davino for Fifty-Fifty Films, emphasizing the support and encouragement they share in their professional endeavors.

