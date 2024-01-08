Advertisement
Watch: Bilal Abbas Delights Fans with Adorable Video

Watch: Bilal Abbas Delights Fans with Adorable Video

Articles
Watch: Bilal Abbas Delights Fans with Adorable Video

Watch: Bilal Abbas Delights Fans with Adorable Video

Bilal Abbas Khan’s portrayal of Shahmeer and Fazal Bakhsh has resonated well with fans, showcasing his versatility and skill. The show maintains a compelling pace, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating each new episode.

Ishq Murshid is captivating audiences worldwide, earning admiration for its blend of fantasy and light-hearted romance. The drama’s popularity is evident as viewers are drawn to the enchanting storyline.

Bilal Abbas Khan recently posted an entertaining behind-the-scenes video from the final episode, garnering widespread admiration.

Fans appreciated the charming BTS clip and expressed love for both the scene in the episode and the actor’s playful moment.

Take a Look below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bilal Abbas Khan (@bilalabbas_khan)

Here are the responses of internet users to the video:

