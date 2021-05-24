Double Click 728 x 90
Neha Kakkar impressed from Rohanpreet Singh’s bhangra moves

Web Desk

24th May, 2021. 12:16 pm
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh appeared on the set of Indian Idol 12. Where Rohanpreet Singh shows some of his Bhangra moves. The video went viral on social media.

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are always kind enough to share beautiful photos and videos with their fans. The couple has a large fan base on social media and is always quick to compliment each other. Fans adore their chemistry.

The singer captioned the video as ‘Mere Sohne Sardar Ji!! @rohanpreetsingh Hayeee Aapka Bhangraaaa.” Bharti also cannot stop herself and started matching steps with him. Her husband took to the comment section and wrote, “Awww My Queen..I Love You Soo Much and Hayeee Aapki Smile!!”

