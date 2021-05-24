Priyanka Chopra appreciated her husband for being a hardworking man as Nick Jonas Attended BBMAs despite his injury.

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 bring so much excitement and joy. From the biggest musicians to the hottest red carpet appearances, the BBMAs took social media by storm.

Bollywood Queen Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas made a super stunning appearance on the red carpet.

While photos were being shot, the actress was being more affectionate and showing cute chemistry.

Three days ago Nick was hospitalized due to an injury during the show, he cracked some of his ribs and suffered from the pain.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram saying “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!”