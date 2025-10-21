Tue, 21-Oct-2025

Latest News

Green Peoples bus service introduced in Turbat

3 hours ago

Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Navy steps up maritime security with Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr

6 hours ago

BOL Network warns public against fake BOL game show scams

7 hours ago

Pakistan hockey players

Pakistan hockey players to get Rs1.5m each after qualifying for World Cup

7 hours ago

Apple likely

Apple likely to launch first foldable iPhone in September 2026

8 hours ago

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2026 ends with record-breaking statistics

9 hours ago

Sindh to release March salaries, pensions early for Eid

9 hours ago

Impact of technology on daily life

10 hours ago

