Oscars 2021: Who will be presenting at the Award Ceremony?

Web Desk

25th Apr, 2021. 05:38 pm
According to the Hollywood Reporter, 36 per cent of those invited to Oscars 2021 are people of colour, 45 per cent are women, and 49 per cent are based outside of the United States.

The 93rd Academy Awards kept its theme of being host-less in 2020.

Rather than having a single presenter throughout the ceremony, many celebrities presented individual awards and performances.

Here are some of the well-known celebrities who are presented at the Oscars 2021 award ceremony.

Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Rami Malek

Those are the presenters that we will see make an appearance at April 25 award ceremony.

Did You Know What New In Oscars 2021?

Preparations are in full swing ahead for the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday ceremony. This year Oscars 2021 is different from the traditional Oscars ceremony said, the organizers.

Nominees were profoundly urged to securely attend the current year’s ceremony. Producers want winners to cut short their winning speeches for any inconvenience issues during Zoom connectivity.

The only thing that is not changing this year is the length of the 93rd Academy Awards show which is three hours.

