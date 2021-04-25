Adsense 970×250

Oscars 2021 Nominees In Main Categories

25th Apr, 2021. 05:32 pm
Oscars 2021 Nominees
Here are the chosen people in key classifications for the 93rd Academy Awards, to be distributed in Los Angeles Oscars 2021 ceremony on Sunday.

“Mank” drives the selections with 10, however, specialists have picked street film “Nomadland” as the one to beat in a few top classes including best picture.

Best picture:

“The Father” “Judas and the Black Messiah” “Mank” “Minari” “Nomadland” “Promising Young Woman” “Sound of Metal” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

 Best Director For Oscars 2021

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” David Fincher, “Mank” Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round” Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”.

Best actor:

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank” Steven Yeun, “Minari”.

Best Actress:

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Andra Day, “The United States versus Billie Holiday” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”.

Best supporting actor:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami” Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father” Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Youn Yuh-Jung, “Minari”

Best international feature film:

“Another Round” (Denmark) “Better Days” (Hong Kong) “Collective” (Romania) “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia) “Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best animated feature:

“Onward” “Over the Moon” “A Shaun the Sheep

Movie: Farmageddon” “Soul” “Wolfwalkers” –

 Best documentary feature:

“Collective” “Crip Camp” “The Mole Agent” “My Octopus Teacher” “Time”

Best original screenplay:

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Will Berson and Shaka King “Minari” – Lee Isaac Chung “Promising Young Woman” – Emerald Fennell “Sound of Metal” – Darius Marder and Abraham Marder “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Aaron Sorkin

Best adapted screenplay:

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimmer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern “The Father” – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller “Nomadland” – Chloe Zhao “One Night in Miami” – Kemp Powers “The White Tiger” – Ramin Bahrani

Films with five or more nominations:

“Mank” – 10 “The Father” – 6 “Judas and the Black Messiah” – 6 “Minari” – 6 “Nomadland” – 6 “Sound of Metal” – 6 “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – 6 “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – 5 “Promising Young Woman”

