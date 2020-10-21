CBCA Decides To Demolish Building Affected By Blast In Karachi

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) decided to demolish the building affected by the blast in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

According to the details, work was started to demolish the damaged part of the building affected by the in a gas leakage blast near Maskan Chowrangi Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi in which five people were killed and 26 others injured.

Sources said that the staff of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has started the work of demolishing the damaged part of the building. It will take three days to demolish the damaged part of the building completely.

The Sindh Building Control Authority has also informed the security agencies about the operation.

Note that at least 5 people have died and 23 have injured as An explosion has been reported near Maskan Chowrangi Wednesday morning.

The explosion took place near Maskan Chowrangi in the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, Karachi.

Several people got injured and the blast led to chaos among the people, initial reports said. The injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police and Rangers have cordoned off the area. The building is two storeys high and residential.

A part of the building collapsed after the blast. The blast also caused debris to fall on vehicles parked below. A bomb disposal squad was called to the scene.

The bomb shattered the windows of nearby buildings and a large number of people and students arrived at the scene.

Earlier. at least six people have wounded in a bomb explosion on a passenger bus in Sheerin Jinnah Colony in the metropolis on Tuesday.

As per the initial details, the explosion took place on a passenger bus near Sheerin Jinnah Colony. Out of the injured, three are in stable condition.

Area residents took the wounded people to a local hospital for medical assistance soon after the explosion.

The South Zone police officials confirmed the blast was occurred due to explosive material as no piece of the gas cylinder was recovered from the blast site.

The police officials said that the explosive material was likely to be planted at the gate of the bus terminal.