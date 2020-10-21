Adsense 970×250
Federal Government Mobilizes To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 11:26 pm
Federal Government Mobilizes To Bring Nawaz Sharif Back

The federal government has mobilized to repatriate former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for which adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar has written a letter to the British Home Secretary.

According to a report, Shahzad Akbar, Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Accountability and Home Affairs, had written a letter to British Home Secretary Preeti Patel on October 5.

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif was responsible for corruption in the country and hoped that the British Home Secretary would co-operate with the Pakistani government in its efforts to repatriate those responsible for corruption.

The letter urges the British Home Secretary to use his broad powers to send Nawaz Sharif back.

The letter which was written by Shehzad Akbar also referred to the arrest warrant of Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistani court.

Earlier in a major development in Al Azizia and Avenfield references, a newspaper advertisement for summoning former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been published in an English daily on Monday 19 October. The copy of the advertisement published in an English daily has been presented before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been directed to appear before the Islamabad High Court on November 24.

The advertisement states that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced on July 6, 2018, to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of 8 million pounds, and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from contesting in the elections.

The advertisement said that when Nawaz Sharif’s sentence was suspended on September 19, 2018, he was released on bail from jail. An appeal is pending in the Avenfield reference and Nawaz Sharif was required to appear in court. The court had also issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

It may be recalled that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been residing in London since November last year where he is undergoing treatment.

