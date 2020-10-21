Integrity of Sindh Was Attacked In Karachi: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while addressing the Sindh Assembly said that the integrity of Sindh was attacked in Karachi.

Note that the Sindh Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution against the ordinance on Dangi and Bundal Islands.

He said that the whole of Sindh is standing against the ordinance on the islands, we will fight with more force to repeal the island ordinance.

Murad Ali Shah said that he wants the federation to withdraw the ordinance related to the island. The ordinance regarding the islands of the federation is illegal. On August 29, the president had approved the ordinance. The ordinance on the islands is unconstitutional.

Chief Minister Sindh says that according to the constitution, the islands belong to the province, the federation does not even know the names of these islands, these islands belong to Sindh, they belong to the people of Sindh, the federal government has written that these islands belong to them

He said that they say that we will not take these islands to Islamabad, I say if you have the courage to take them, the federal government should withdraw its ordinance immediately.

It may be recalled that without taking Parliament into confidence, President Arif Alvi had enacted the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 to help the Federal Government take control of the two islands off the coast of Karachi.

The aim is to develop these islands into a permanent process of rehabilitation, master planning, urban planning and to develop these two islands as commercial, logistical centres, duty-free areas and international tourist destinations.

The implementation of the PIDA Ordinance was strongly criticized by the ruling Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh and the decision was rejected.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had termed the move as tantamount to the illegal annexation of occupied Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Sindh government had termed the move as “illegal annexation of Sindh islands by the PTI government through a presidential ordinance”.

The PPP chairman alleged that the federal government wanted to annex the islands owned by the province in order to reap financial benefits by allowing its friendly investors to build other such projects, including housing and tourism.

he said that this is an exploitation of the people of the province while under the 18th amendment these islands were handed over to the provinces.