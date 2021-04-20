Adsense 970×250

115 million Pakistanis mobile data stolen, information ministry responds

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 02:03 pm
Adsense 300×600
information ministry
Adsense 300×250

The Additional Attorney General submitted a reply on behalf of the Ministry of Information during the hearing of a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding the theft of sensitive data of 115 million Pakistanis.

The Additional Attorney General told the Supreme Court that final consultations were underway, talks were also being held with the PTA, and work in Islamabad was progressing very slowly.

He said that due to the global epidemic, only half of the staff is present, the other half is not coming hence legislation is being delayed due to lack of staff.

The petitioner informed the court that the matter has been asked for several times by the federal government in the past but the internet service providers do not even have a data server.

The Sindh High Court sought a report from the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Data Protection on the legislation and adjourned further hearing of the petition indefinitely.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...
Maya Ali Instagram
2 hours ago
Maya Ali Looks Dreamy In This Beautiful Pink Attire

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion...
Kishore Nandlaskar
2 hours ago
Legendary Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Bollywood actor Kishore Nandlaskar, known for his role in Singham in 2010,...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
27 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...