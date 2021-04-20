115 million Pakistanis mobile data stolen, information ministry responds

Adsense 300×250

The Additional Attorney General submitted a reply on behalf of the Ministry of Information during the hearing of a petition in the Sindh High Court regarding the theft of sensitive data of 115 million Pakistanis.

The Additional Attorney General told the Supreme Court that final consultations were underway, talks were also being held with the PTA, and work in Islamabad was progressing very slowly.

He said that due to the global epidemic, only half of the staff is present, the other half is not coming hence legislation is being delayed due to lack of staff.

The petitioner informed the court that the matter has been asked for several times by the federal government in the past but the internet service providers do not even have a data server.

The Sindh High Court sought a report from the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Data Protection on the legislation and adjourned further hearing of the petition indefinitely.