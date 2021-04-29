Adsense 300×250

29% of Pakistanis find it more propitious to be a woman in society, while 21% think it is better to be a man, according to a survey.

According to Ipsos Pakistan, the survey was conducted in March 2021 with more than 1,000 statistically selected people from across the country.

In the survey, 49% of Pakistanis said that it doesn't matter if it is a man or a woman, but 29% of Pakistanis think that being a woman has more pros in Pakistani society, while 21% think the opposite.

According to Ipsos Pakistan, the survey was conducted in March 2021 with more than 1,000 statistically selected people from across the country.

In the survey, 49% of Pakistanis said that it doesn’t matter if it is a man or a woman, but 29% of Pakistanis think that being a woman has more pros in Pakistani society, while 21% think the opposite.

Interestingly, the survey found that 35 women found it more propitious to be a woman in Pakistani society, while 13 per cent found it privileged to be a man.

In contrast, 26% of men said that being a woman and only 26% said that being a man is privileged in Pakistani society.

On a provincial basis, 33 per cent in Punjab said being a woman was beneficial in Pakistani society, while 21 per cent said being a man was advantageous.

In Sindh, 25 per cent said it was advantageous to be a woman and 20 per cent think the opposite. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 per cent said it was propitiousto to be a woman and 26 per cent said the vice-versa.

On the basis of the urban and rural population, 31% of Pakistanis belonging to the urban population said that being a woman is more profitable whereas in the rural population this rate was 18%.

The survey also found that 41% of those considered to be socially and economically strong said that being a woman was beneficial in Pakistani society, while 21% said that being a man was privileged, But in the socially and economically weaker sections, 29% found it propitious to be a man and 24% said it was beneficial to be a woman.