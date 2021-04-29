Adsense 970×250

29% Of Pakistanis Find It More Propitious To Be A Woman In Society

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 10:14 pm
29% of Pakistanis find it more propitious to be a woman in society, while 21% think it is better to be a man, according to a survey.

In the latest survey of Ipsos Pakistan, 29% of Pakistanis said that being a woman is more advantageous in Pakistani society while 21% said that being a man is more propitious, 35% of them were women who participated in the survey.

According to Ipsos Pakistan, the survey was conducted in March 2021 with more than 1,000 statistically selected people from across the country.

In the survey, 49% of Pakistanis said that it doesn’t matter if it is a man or a woman, but 29% of Pakistanis think that being a woman has more pros in Pakistani society, while 21% think the opposite.

Interestingly, the survey found that 35 women found it more propitious to be a woman in Pakistani society, while 13 per cent found it privileged to be a man.

In contrast, 26% of men said that being a woman and only 26% said that being a man is privileged in Pakistani society.

On a provincial basis, 33 per cent in Punjab said being a woman was beneficial in Pakistani society, while 21 per cent said being a man was advantageous.

In Sindh, 25 per cent said it was advantageous to be a woman and 20 per cent think the opposite. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 per cent said it was propitiousto to be a woman and 26 per cent said the vice-versa.

On the basis of the urban and rural population, 31% of Pakistanis belonging to the urban population said that being a woman is more profitable whereas in the rural population this rate was 18%.

The survey also found that 41% of those considered to be socially and economically strong said that being a woman was beneficial in Pakistani society, while 21% said that being a man was privileged, But in the socially and economically weaker sections, 29% found it propitious to be a man and 24% said it was beneficial to be a woman.

