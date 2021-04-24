Adsense 970×250

47 flights to and from Karachi canceled today due to COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 12:08 pm
Due to travel bans and lockdowns amid increasing coronavirus cases across the world, many airlines have canceled flights today.

According to details, 47 flights from all over the world to and from Karachi Airport have been canceled today.

In this regard, CAA said that 11 flights of Syrian Airlines to and from Karachi have been canceled while 7 flights of PIA, 6 flights of Saudi Air, and 6 flights of Emirates Airlines have been canceled.

In addition, 3 flights of Sri Lankan Air, Gulf, and Fly Dubai of Air Sial have also been canceled.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had introduced new measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, making it mandatory for all travelers to Pakistan to submit their complete information through the ‘Pass Track App’.

According to the reports, the move will also help streamline the data submitted and track passengers arriving in Pakistan through relevant platforms.

The CAA has made it mandatory for all travelers coming to Pakistan to submit all necessary information and data through the Pass Track app from May 1.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that fulfilling this condition would be mandatory for all passengers and no one would get any discount.

The primary responsibility of airline operators will be to ensure that all passengers submit complete information through the ‘Pass Track App’ before traveling to Pakistan.

Cases that do not comply with this directive will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the rules and regulations.

In addition, the requirement to submit a Health Declaration Form will expire on May 1 after the application for complete information and data submission through the PassTrack app.

 

