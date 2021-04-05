Adsense 970×250

5 Holidays Will Be Given On Eid-ul-Fitr: Fawad Chaudhry

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 05:23 pm
Fawad Chaudhry
While giving a media briefing after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Federal Minister For Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that this year, 5 holidays will be given on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The federal minister spoke about the coronavirus situation in the country while addressing the press conference and said that Pakistan would import oxygen if needed from China and Iran.

He further said that it is a bit difficult to import oxygen via air which is why “Oxygen has to be transported via land.”

Fawad Chaudhry also talked about the COVID-19 vaccination process and said that almost 2 million Pakistani had already been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

“More than one billion people across the world have gotten vaccinated,” he said, urging people not to get afraid of the side effects.

Earlier, the federal minister appealed to the nation to take the ongoing COVID-19 wave seriously and to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle this deadly virus.

Speaking at a news conference in Karachi, Fawad warned that the government would take drastic steps, like complete lockdown, if the pattern of increase in COVID-19 cases persists.

