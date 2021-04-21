Adsense 970×250

Abbasi Ordered To Tender His Apology in Parliament For Disregarding Speaker

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 05:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Asad Qaiser heated exchange
Adsense 300×250

In an unfavourable turn of events during the National Assembly (NA) session Tuesday, a heated exchange took place amidst the session between PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and speaker NA Asad Qaiser.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been ordered to tender his apology in the Parliament House for disregarding the speaker.

A letter has been issued to the MNA under Rule 21 of the National Assembly’s code of conduct.

“Your conduct caused hurdle in the smooth holding of the house proceedings and interrupted the session,” the letter read.

“By impeding the house proceedings you also ridiculed the office of the Speaker,” it added.

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser in his tweet said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was issued a letter by the National Assembly on April 20 for adopting a non-parliamentary attitude and disrupting the proceedings of the session through his conduct.

“No one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of the House and behave inappropriately,” he said.

Earlier, the NA debated over the expulsion of the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.

The government has tabled the resolution regarding the expulsion of the French envoy over the issue of blasphemous caricatures.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Loses Temper With With Asad Qaiser

Abbasi had approached the Speaker’s stage to have a word with him when all of a sudden he was heard saying: “Have you no shame?”

“Hold your tongue,” said the Speaker in response. To which Abbasi replied: “You always speak such things and adopt such a behaviour.”

However, as things intensified, Shahid Khaqan added: “I will take off my shoe and hit you.”

“I too will do such a thing then. Please stay within your limits,” Speaker Asad Qaiser said to the former premier.

The Speaker told the former premier to just proceed and speak about what he had set out to address.

Footage doing rounds all over social media showed that shortly after the speaker’s announcement, Abbasi approached Qaiser’s rostrum violently.

However, it is not clear what sparked his anger.

After the incident took place, several politicians jumped in to discuss the fiery matter and condemned the foul language used by Abbasi at the Parliament House.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....
Aymen Saleem
2 hours ago
Do You Know Who Is Actress Aymen Saleem’s Father?

Actress Aymen Saleem, who recently made her debut in the drama industry,...
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab
2 hours ago
UAE Considers To Restrict Movement Of People Without Vaccine Jab

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has mulled to restrict the movement of...
Gold Prices Appreciate
2 hours ago
Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 21st April 2021

Gold prices increased on the third day (April 21st, 2021) of the...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....