Adsense 970×250

Accountability Court summons Asif Ali Zardari on May 20

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:13 pm
Adsense 300×600
Asif Zardari
Adsense 300×250

An accountability court in Islamabad has on Thursday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to a transaction of a hefty amount through fake bank accounts.

According to the details, former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has been summoned by the accountability court in a reference regarding the transaction of Rs 8.3billion through fake bank accounts.

Accountability court judge Asghar Ali has asked the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman to appear before the court on May 20 along with stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed.

Asif Ali Zardari along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed had been named accused in the reference filed before an accountability court by the anti-graft body.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society.

The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Earlier Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Broadsheet Commission has pointed out the Swiss cases and on the basis of the documents, the cases of the Swiss accounts against Asif Ali Zardari may be reopened.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet, referring to relations with India, Fawad Chaudhry said “We still want to move forward in cooperation, friendship and economy with India, but our first condition for India will be to return to the August 5 position on Kashmir.”

He said that the second important decision was taken by the Cabinet with reference to COVID-19. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world competing for Corona which has been cited as an example. The steps we have taken at the airport and at the domestic level are unprecedented in the world.

He said that the government of Pakistan is trying to fight the third wave of Coronavirus in the same systematic manner as the first two waves.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM Imran
28 mins ago
PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing...
Reza Baqir
39 mins ago
‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday...
Hungary
49 mins ago
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay...
FM
60 mins ago
FM Qureshi discusses bilateral matters with Ambassador of Hungary

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in...
FM
1 hour ago
FM lauds German efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday during a meeting with...
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for I&B
1 hour ago
Farrukh Habib takes oath as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Farrukh Habib has taken oath as the Minister of State for Information...

Recent News

PM Imran
28 mins ago
PM praises Pakistani diaspora for playing their part in supporting economy

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday praised Pakistani diaspora for playing...
Reza Baqir
39 mins ago
‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday...
Hungary
49 mins ago
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Pakistan on Friday

Peter Szijjarto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary will pay...
FM
60 mins ago
FM Qureshi discusses bilateral matters with Ambassador of Hungary

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in...