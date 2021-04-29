Accountability Court summons Asif Ali Zardari on May 20

Adsense 300×250

An accountability court in Islamabad has on Thursday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to a transaction of a hefty amount through fake bank accounts.

According to the details, former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has been summoned by the accountability court in a reference regarding the transaction of Rs 8.3billion through fake bank accounts.

Accountability court judge Asghar Ali has asked the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman to appear before the court on May 20 along with stenographer Mushtaq Ahmed.

Asif Ali Zardari along with a former employee of the President House, Mushtaq Ahmed had been named accused in the reference filed before an accountability court by the anti-graft body.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society.

The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Earlier Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Broadsheet Commission has pointed out the Swiss cases and on the basis of the documents, the cases of the Swiss accounts against Asif Ali Zardari may be reopened.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the federal cabinet, referring to relations with India, Fawad Chaudhry said “We still want to move forward in cooperation, friendship and economy with India, but our first condition for India will be to return to the August 5 position on Kashmir.”

He said that the second important decision was taken by the Cabinet with reference to COVID-19. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world competing for Corona which has been cited as an example. The steps we have taken at the airport and at the domestic level are unprecedented in the world.

He said that the government of Pakistan is trying to fight the third wave of Coronavirus in the same systematic manner as the first two waves.