Agenda of enemies is to weaken Pakistan, Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that it is the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies to weaken it but all conspiracies will be stopped with the help of people.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam in Ramzan. She said the particular agenda of the enemies is to weaken Pakistan, create anarchy in it and divide its people.

She added that Pakistan is fighting against coronavirus at the moment and the government is working to protect the lives and properties of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous further said that some leaders and wicked politicians are thinking about wheel jam protest in Pakistan in such a critical situation.

ملک کورونا کے خلاف حالت جنگ میں ہے۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں حکومت عوام کی زندگیوں، مال املاک کی حفاظت کیلئے کوشاں ہے۔ کچھ شرارتی سیاستدانوں اور مذہبی رہنماؤں کو اس تشویشناک صورتحال میں پہیہ جام ہڑتال سوجھ رہی ہے۔ انشاءاللہ عوامی تعاون کےساتھ ہر سازش ناکام بنائینگے! pic.twitter.com/k5JSdy1mMD — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 19, 2021