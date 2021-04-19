Adsense 970×250

Agenda of enemies is to weaken Pakistan, Firdous Ashiq Awan

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 01:46 pm
Firdous Ashiq Awan
Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that it is the agenda of Pakistan’s enemies to weaken it but all conspiracies will be stopped with the help of people.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam in Ramzan. She said the particular agenda of the enemies is to weaken Pakistan, create anarchy in it and divide its people.

She added that Pakistan is fighting against coronavirus at the moment and the government is working to protect the lives and properties of people under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous further said that some leaders and wicked politicians are thinking about wheel jam protest in Pakistan in such a critical situation.

