Adsense 300×250

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been fully implemented.

According to the details, in a tweet today, Fawad Chaudhry said that a resolution has been tabled in the National Assembly by the government, adding that the workers of banned TLP who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 have been released.

The Minister also said that the protest demonstrations in this regard have also come to an end in the country.

Moreover Fawad Chaudhry said that if the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) want to bring their own resolution, it is their right and the government has nothing to do with it.