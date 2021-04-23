Adsense 970×250

‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 11:46 am
Adsense 300×600
Fawad Chaudhry
Adsense 300×250

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been fully implemented.

According to the details, in a tweet today, Fawad Chaudhry said that a resolution has been tabled in the National Assembly by the government, adding that the workers of banned TLP who were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance 1960 have been released.

The Minister also said that the protest demonstrations in this regard have also come to an end in the country.

Moreover Fawad Chaudhry said that if the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) want to bring their own resolution, it is their right and the government has nothing to do with it.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
5 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe
2 hours ago
Ramadan: Make Tempting Chicken Chow Mein Fritters With This Recipe

There is no doubt that iftar in Ramadan is incomplete without Fritters...
Nida Yasir
2 hours ago
Why Nida Yasir Bashed After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine Jab?

Famous morning show host and actress Nida Yasir has recieved the first...
Arnault surpasses Musk
3 hours ago
Elon Musk Unseated as the World’s Second Richest Person by Owner of Luxury Conglomerate

Elon Musk has been knocked off by luxury magnate Bernard Arnault from...
NA Session Adjourned Without Discussing Expulsion Of French Ambassador
3 hours ago
NA Session Adjourned Without Discussing Expulsion Of French Ambassador

The lower house of Pakistan's parliament has been adjourned for an indefinite...
Hira Mani
3 hours ago
Hira Mani Has Already Found Her Daughter-In-Law

Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani has chosen a 4-year-old girl as her...

Recent News

Pandemic Reaches World's Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID
5 mins ago
Pandemic Reaches World’s Highest Peak As Climber Contracts COVID

The coronavirus has reached almost every corner of the globe, and only...
Sawara Khan posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena by revealing why kareena is a legend,
14 mins ago
Swara Bhasker posted a hilarious Video Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Swara Bhasker posted a funny video on Instagram from Veere Di Wedding...
Amit Mistry
19 mins ago
Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack...
Mohit Raina
33 mins ago
Indian Actor Mohit Raina Hospitalized After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Famous Indian TV actor Mohit Raina has also become the prey of...