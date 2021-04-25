Adsense 970×250

All Schools To Open In Sialkot From Monday due to infection rate at 3%: Murad Raas

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th Apr, 2021. 12:47 am
Murad Raas
Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the private schools will be open in Sialkot starting tomorrow April 26th, 2021 due to the infection rate at 3%.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Sialkot will follow the schedule of Districts without restrictions. Please follow SOPs.”

He also requested to follow the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to tackle the ongoing deadly pandemic.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced to suspend classes from grades 9 till 12 in 25 districts across the province.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. As per the notification, the classes for grades 9 till 12 in 25 areas will remain closed until further notice.

They include:

  1. Bahawalnagar
  2. Bahawalpur
  3. Bhakkar
  4. Chakwal
  5. Dera Ghazi Khan
  6. Faisalabad
  7. Gujranwala
  8. Hafizabad
  9. Jhang
  10. Khanewal
  11. Kasur
  12. Khushab
  13. Lahore
  14. Lodhran
  15. Mandi Bahauddin
  16. Multan
  17. Okara
  18. Pak Pattan
  19. Rahim Yar Khan
  20. Rawalpindi
  21. Sahiwal
  22. Sargodha
  23. Sheikhupura
  24. Sialkot
  25. Toba Tek Singh

On the other hand, Punjab Minister for Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the province has witnessed a significant increase in the coronavirus positivity rate.

She said that 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed, adding: “Two neighbourhoods of Multan and 10 areas of Rawalpindi have been completely sealed as well.”

She said that similar rules will be implemented in any area of the province where the positivity rate exceeds 8%.

“In Lahore, the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased to 20%, while Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27% and 23%,” she said.

