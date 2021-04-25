Adsense 300×250

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has announced that the private schools will be open in Sialkot starting tomorrow April 26th, 2021 due to the infection rate at 3%.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Sialkot will follow the schedule of Districts without restrictions. Please follow SOPs.”

All Public and Private Schools will be open in Sialkot starting tomorrow April 26th, 2021 due to the infection rate at 3%. Sialkot will follow the schedule of Districts without restrictions. Please follow SOPs. pic.twitter.com/5wny6OZWNv — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 25, 2021

He also requested to follow the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to tackle the ongoing deadly pandemic.

Earlier, the Punjab government announced to suspend classes from grades 9 till 12 in 25 districts across the province.

A notification has also been issued in this regard. As per the notification, the classes for grades 9 till 12 in 25 areas will remain closed until further notice.

They include:

Bahawalnagar Bahawalpur Bhakkar Chakwal Dera Ghazi Khan Faisalabad Gujranwala Hafizabad Jhang Khanewal Kasur Khushab Lahore Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Multan Okara Pak Pattan Rahim Yar Khan Rawalpindi Sahiwal Sargodha Sheikhupura Sialkot Toba Tek Singh

NOTIFICATION:

All Public & Private Schools will be closed immediately in the Districts stated below in the Notification till further notice. Classes 9,10,11,12 will also be closed in these Districts starting Monday 26, 2021. pic.twitter.com/jeelRjVa2V — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) April 25, 2021

On the other hand, Punjab Minister for Healthcare Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that the province has witnessed a significant increase in the coronavirus positivity rate.

She said that 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus in Lahore after which 15 localities in the city were sealed, adding: “Two neighbourhoods of Multan and 10 areas of Rawalpindi have been completely sealed as well.”

She said that similar rules will be implemented in any area of the province where the positivity rate exceeds 8%.

“In Lahore, the positivity rate of coronavirus cases has increased to 20%, while Faisalabad and Multan reported an infection rate of 27% and 23%,” she said.