Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday while appealing the masses to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures to contain the curve of Covid-19, said that Pakistan Army will assist the police in implementing the health protocols.

According to the details, in a televised address address after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the strict lockdowns will be imposed if people did not comply with the health guidelines.

Imran Khan said that the labor classes will be effected most if the lockdown is enforced in the country, adding with a regret that people are not acting responsibly.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan while speaking on the occasion, urged the general public to strictly follow SOPs to stay safe from the coronavirus.

He said pressure on the health system is increasing as the third wave is spreading very fast than that of the previous waves.

The state health minister said the intensity of the pandemic is increasing in the society therefor; we need to be more cautious.

Pakistan, during the last 24 hours recorded 144 more deaths related to the coronavirus, taking the overall death toll to 16,842.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 144 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,870 new cases were reported during this period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 784,108 as 5,870 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.