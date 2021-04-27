Adsense 970×250

Assets Case: Peshawar High Court approves Safdar Awan’s pre-arrest bail

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 11:54 am
On Tuesday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan in assets beyond known sources of income case.

According to the details, the bench headed by Justice Lal Jan announced the verdict that was postponed on May 22 due to the non-appearance of PML-N leader Safdar Awan.

Safdar Awan was accused of owning more assets than his known sources of income can justify.

He approached the high court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued his arrest warrants in the case. The accountability bureau had been instructed to inform him 10 days before issuing his warrants.

Speaking outside the court, Awan remarked that his prayers have been fulfilled.

Previously, the anti-graft watchdog green-lighted further probe into Safdar Awan case as a letter directs investigation of assets owned by himself and his family members.

There is a total of nine people of the Safdar family on the NAB radar including his wife Maryam Nawaz, Mehr Un Nisa, Raheel, Junaid, Mahnoor, while his father Muhammad Ishaq, mother Hajra Begum, Muhammad Sajjad, Tahir Ali as well.

NAB’s Lahore chapter had also written to various other institutions to accumulate data and details on their assets in the form of plazas, houses, plots, and shops in all commercial and residential lands.

