Authorities mulling over complete lockdown in 20 cities across Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) wrote letters to the provincial governments asking them to prepare for a two-week lockdown in 20 cities from 2/3 May 2021.

According to the letters that sought necessary action from the provincial governments included a list mentioning 20 cities across Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where the coronavirus situation is extremely bad and the restrictions imposed by the authorities have failed to control the virus spread.

The NCOC, in the letter, titled ‘Input / Feedback — City Wise Lockdown’, stated that a two-week city-wise lockdown in districts/cities with high disease prevalence is tentatively planned with effect from 2/3 May.

“Therefore, you are requested to carry out necessary planning at your end,” read the letter.

The cities where the lockdown is being planned include: