Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the banned TLP workers have caused great damage and loss to the people.

Talking on BOL News program Bus Bohat Hogaya with Arbab Jahangir, Aitzaz Ahsan said that with the expulsion of the French ambassador, 27 countries will expel Pakistan’s ambassadors.

He said that the expulsion of the French ambassador would be detrimental to Pakistan.

Aitzaz Ahsan further said that PML-N should consult with their alliances prior to making decisions they announced their decision without consultation.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif is in jail and is also negotiating. The voter is with the PML-N London, the deputy envoy announces that Shahbaz Sharif has been granted bail while the PML-N London attacks the honourable Supreme Court.